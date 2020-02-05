State of the reunion! Tears of Joy as Trump reunites army family

The wife and two children of Sergeant Townsend Williams’ army were among the guests of Donald Trump at the State of the Union speech to the congress.

Washington: In a reality TV moment on one of the most formal occasions in the United States, President Donald Trump reunited a soldier with his family during the annual speech of the State of the Union on Tuesday.

The wife and two children of Army Sergeant Townsend Williams were among Trump’s guests at the congress address, and he began to tell their story – in the absence of Williams.

“War places a heavy burden on our extraordinary military families, especially spouses such as Amy Williams from Fort Bragg, North Carolina and her two children,” Trump said, explaining that Williams’ husband was in Afghanistan for his fourth broadcast.

“Amy’s children have not seen their father’s face for many months. Amy, your family’s sacrifice makes it possible for all of our families to live in safety and peace, and we want to thank you. Thank you, Amy,” said Trump, heralding applause from the room.

Williams stroked her son’s hair while her daughter grabbed her arm.

“But Amy, there is one more thing. Tonight we have a very special surprise. I am very happy to tell you that your husband is back from his broadcast,” Trump said, when Williams realized and she put her hand over her . mouth. The applause grew louder.

“He’s here with us tonight and we couldn’t make him wait any longer,” said the president.

In his uniform, with campaign ribbons on his left chest, Williams walked slowly down the steps behind them, leaning forward, embracing his children, and embracing his wife.

