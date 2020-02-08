‘State Govt is Confusing Us’: Naga People’s Front asks for clarity about the ‘conclusion’ of Naga Peace Talks

Kohima: Opposition Naga People’s Front (NPF) has shamed Nagaland’s ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) for alleged misleading the public about the status of the Naga peace talks and urged the state government to make it clear.

Beginning of the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s speech on the first day of the budget session of the Assembly on January 17, NPF MLA Imkong L Imchen said in the House on Friday that the state government caused confusion among the public about the conversations between the Center and the Naga groups.

He said that in his address to members, Governor R. Ravi had made contradictory statements by saying, on the one hand, that the talks “were completed” and, on the other hand, sought the support of everyone for “successful completion” of the negotiations.

Imchen urged the state government to clarify whether the talks have been completed and claimed that the Naga people want an early solution. NPF MLAs Y Vikheho Swu, Chotisuh Sazo and Kuzholuzo Nienu supported Imchen on the question. Swu said that the final arrangement of the talks, how the Center wants to shape it, depends entirely on the government of the Union.

He urged the Center not to use the “excuse” not to receive a “favorable response” from neighboring Nagaland states to extend the final settlement of Naga peace talks. Sazo said that the negotiating parties should trust all parts of the population to prevent disagreements in the future.

“The solution must be inclusive and honorable, with lasting peace in our country. We (legislators) must call on all Naga political groups to come together and raise the Naga political issue … to establish a common prepare for a landing site, “he said.

MLA Nienu said that the address of the governor is confusing because he had said, “We are very close to a solution” and also that the conversations are “closed”. “The whole world knows that the Naga peace talks have yet to be completed, and therefore the government must describe the current status of the ongoing negotiations,” he said.

