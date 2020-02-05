Stassi Schroeder back on poor conditions with Kristen Doute After Makeup, Talks Wedding, Prenup

Monday delivery from “Vanderpump rules” documented a tender moment in between Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, where the former insured the latter, she would always be there for her.

But it seems that the ceasefire of the former best friends was short-lived, because when Stassi struggled to explain how likely it was that Kristen would be invited to her wedding Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” from Monday that “it is now a 50/50?”

The “Vanderpump Rules” OG and author of “Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook” continued Weekly that she and Kristen are still “trying to figure out our friendship and what it is” and that she “won’t invite someone (for my wedding) that I don’t even talk to or hang out with. But I’m not inviting her.”

“It’s weird to say, but when the reunion rolls around, it’s just like our time to really hash,” she added. “Of course I would like Kristen (at our wedding). But I think we should get to a point where it’s normal for her to be there.”

According to Schroeder, the last time she saw Doute was at a Super Bowl party last weekend. “It’s fine. I say,” Hello, how are you? What’s going on? ” She does the same, “she explained. “But it’s not like we’re hanging out.”

Another interesting nugget that Stassi revealed about her big day is that “Real housewives from Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp will be present, as well as Teddi’s nemesis and Stassi’s boss, Lisa Vanderpump. Stassi explained that her fiancé, Beau Clark, has been friends with Teddi’s husband, Edwin Arroyave, for years, “and that’s how I became friends with Teddi.”

Oh, to be a fly on that wall! Andy also had Stassi reveal that she and Beau will sign a marriage agreement, unlike their newly-married co-stars, Jax Taylor (who is the ex from Stassi) and Brittany Cartwright.

The podcast host “Straight Up with Stassi” did not hold back when asked about co-star Tom Sandoval, who shouted at her in his own bar during her signing session. During the screaming match in question, Tom Schwartz named Sandoval and girlfriend Ariana Madix an ‘echo chamber of negativity’. A caller in Monday’s “WWHL” asked Stassi if she thought Schwartz was right and wondered if the fact that Tom and Ariana’s book “Fancy AF Cocktails” didn’t work as well as Schroeder’s satirical memoir / self-help book had something to do with it had to do with it. it.

“It was a completely different kind of book, so you can’t even compare them,” Stassi replied. “And their book wasn’t even released yet.”

However, she feels that they were a breeding ground for negativity at the time, but she doesn’t think it had anything to do with jealousy about the success of her book. The author of the New York Times Best Selling even thinks Sandoval “doesn’t like her and doesn’t” since season 1. “

Stassi said she loves Ariana, “but if she stands up for Sandoval when I feel he’s wrong, it pisses me off!”

Regarding if Tom Stassi ever offered that sincere apology she was looking for, she laughed and said, “No. I mean, come on! What do you think? I didn’t expect it, so it’s fine.”

“Vanderpump Rules” will be broadcast on Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

