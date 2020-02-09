Starz expands ‘Power’ universe with three more spin-offs

Starz

Power-showrunner Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis ’50 Cent ‘Jackson are going to produce three more Power-spin-offs for Starz, extending the show universe to four new series together with Power Book II: Ghost led by Mary J. Blige .

Deadline reports that Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence and Power Book V: Force will target well-known characters. Power Book III: Raising Kanan follows the rise of the Kanan Stark character from Jackson. The influence will follow Rashad Tate of Larenz Tate as he pursues political power. And Force will see Joseph Sikora’s Tommy Egan depart from his old life.

The news of three additional spin-offs comes after it was confirmed last year that Mary J. Blige would lead Power Book II: Ghost, to which Method Man was recently added.

Starz boss Jeffrey Hirsch said Sunday: “In television history, only a few shows have inspired four consecutive series expansions, which were launched simultaneously in active production and development. These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of Power’s most controversial characters, while incorporating a growing ensemble of complex, different characters, along with the high-octane drama that makes Power a class of its own. “

