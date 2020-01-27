Stars praise the Grammy version of Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato’s Grammy emotional performances not only surprised TV audiences and emerging musicians, but also many celebrities who watched from home.

After the pop star reached the Grammy stage to perform her new single “Anyone,” which she wrote a few days before her drug overdose in 2018,

Kate Hudson, Pink, Selena Gomez and more stars went to social media to praise Lovato and called her achievements ‘beautiful’, ‘inspiring’ and ‘straight from the heart’.

Later that evening, Lovato went to Instagram to thank everyone for their support. When writing a beautiful picture of herself on stage, she wrote: “What an incredible night. My first time back on stage in almost 2 years.”

“So emotional for me,” she added. “Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me. I love you all.”

Stars flocked to the commentary section of the post to send their love and share their support for Lovato. Many of the celebrities indicated how the performance moved them personally.

“Great ✨,” Kate Hudson commented. Actress Eiza Gonzalez wrote: “You are such a powerful Demi. It is so beautiful to see you grow into this strong sincere raw man. Raw and honest is your best form, only you. @ddlovato love you. Always proud of you.”

Lovato’s manager, Scooter Braun, added: “No words. So proud of you.” “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz commented: “You are incredible!” while Colton Haynes wrote: “Your performance brought me to tears! I was so blown away by your vulnerability and that was so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️”

Colleague singers Pink and Sam Smith, as well as Lovato’s good friend, Selena Gomez, also shared their reactions to Lovato’s performance.

Pink tweeted, “Oh Demi Lovato, you just broke me. I’m so glad you’re here to sing those words, to sing like that. You’ve given a gift from the heart to the whole world. Thanks.”

Smith expressed his thoughts on his Instagram story and wrote: “DEMI LOVATO. I am in tears. That is singing. That is heart and that is the truth.”

Gomez also participated in her Instagram story and shared a photo of the Lovato performance. “I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspiring and EARNED this moment was,” she wrote next to the photo. “Demi I am so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and courage.”

Click for more information about Lovato’s performance and her new single here.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Best celebrities of the week

Instagram

Demi Lovato seems to officially go Instagram with New Man