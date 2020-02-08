Stars came out to celebrate various filmmaking at MACRO’s Pre-Oscars Party

Photo by Michael Kovac / Getty Images for gray goose
Things are going up for Sunday night’s Academy Awards with Hollywood parties in full swing as the biggest evening of entertainment approaches.
Thursday evening, MACRO’s Charles D. King and Stacey Walker King organized one of the most popular parties in West Hollywood, the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar party, where celebrities came out to celebrate various filmmaking. In attendance were familiar faces such as Ashley Blaine Featherson, Ryan Destiny, Zola star Taylour Paige, Michael B. Jordan, and more.
View all the stars who attended the MACRO pre-Oscar party.
01
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Logan Browning attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
02
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Tyrese Gibson attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
03
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Michael Ealy attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
04
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Ser’Darius Blain attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
05
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Trevor Jackson attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
06
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry participate in the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
07
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Kathryn Busby attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
08
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Marcus Scribner attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
09
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Bresha Webb takes part in the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
10
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Tichina Arnold and Sinqua Walls attend the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
11
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Edwina Findley attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
12
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Aaliyah Williams attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
13
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Jesse Williams attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
14
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Ashley Blaine Featherson attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
15
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Michael B. Jordan attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
16
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
A.J. Johnson attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
17
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Danielle Brooks and Ashley Blaine Featherson take part in Gray Goose Toasts to A Year of Victorious Filmmaking at the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party.
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Gray Goose
18
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Zola director Janicza Bravo, Taylour Paige and Jesse Williams attend the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
19
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Karen Rupert Toliver, Michael Ealy and Matthew A. Cherry participate in the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
20
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Logan Browning, Jesse Williams, Taylour Paige and Ashley Blaine Featherson attend Gray Goose Toasts on a year of victorious filmmaking at the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party
Photo by Michael Kovac / Getty Images for gray goose
21
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Damson Idris and Michael B. Jordan go to Gray Goose Toasts To A Year or Victorious Filmmaking at the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party.
Photo by Michael Kovac / Getty Images for gray goose
22
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Baron Davis attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
23
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Sarunas Jackson attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
24
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
The Wise diploma attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
25
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Bianca Lawson attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
26
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Herizen Guardiola attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
27
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Keith Powers, Ryan Destiny and Diggy Simmons participate in the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
28
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Miss J Alexander attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
29
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Dawn-Lyen Gardner attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
30
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Freddie Ransome attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Freddie Ransome attends the 3rd Annual MACRO pre-Oscar party on February 06, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO)
31
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
ESSENCE entertainment director Cori Murray attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
32
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Algee Smith attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
33
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Tyrese Gibson and Cory Hardrict participate in Gray Goose Toasts to A Year of Victorious Filmmaking at the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party.
Photo by Michael Kovac / Getty Images for gray goose
34
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Omar Benson Miller and Michael Ealy participate in Gray Goose Toasts to A Year or Victorious Filmmaking at the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party.
Photo by Michael Kovac / Getty Images for gray goose
35
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
James Bland and Will Catlett participate in the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
36
The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party
Affion Crockett attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.
Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO
SUBJECTS: Entertainment macro oscars