Stars came out to celebrate various filmmaking at MACRO’s Pre-Oscars Party

Things are going up for Sunday night’s Academy Awards with Hollywood parties in full swing as the biggest evening of entertainment approaches.

Thursday evening, MACRO’s Charles D. King and Stacey Walker King organized one of the most popular parties in West Hollywood, the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar party, where celebrities came out to celebrate various filmmaking. In attendance were familiar faces such as Ashley Blaine Featherson, Ryan Destiny, Zola star Taylour Paige, Michael B. Jordan, and more.

View all the stars who attended the MACRO pre-Oscar party.

01

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Logan Browning attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

02

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Tyrese Gibson attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

03

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Michael Ealy attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

04

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Ser’Darius Blain attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

05

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Trevor Jackson attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

06

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry participate in the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

07

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Kathryn Busby attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

08

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Marcus Scribner attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

09

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Bresha Webb takes part in the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

10

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Tichina Arnold and Sinqua Walls attend the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

11

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Edwina Findley attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

12

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Aaliyah Williams attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

13

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Jesse Williams attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

14

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Ashley Blaine Featherson attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

15

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Michael B. Jordan attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

16

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

A.J. Johnson attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

17

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Danielle Brooks and Ashley Blaine Featherson take part in Gray Goose Toasts to A Year of Victorious Filmmaking at the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Gray Goose

18

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Zola director Janicza Bravo, Taylour Paige and Jesse Williams attend the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

19

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Karen Rupert Toliver, Michael Ealy and Matthew A. Cherry participate in the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

20

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Logan Browning, Jesse Williams, Taylour Paige and Ashley Blaine Featherson attend Gray Goose Toasts on a year of victorious filmmaking at the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party

Photo by Michael Kovac / Getty Images for gray goose

21

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Damson Idris and Michael B. Jordan go to Gray Goose Toasts To A Year or Victorious Filmmaking at the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party.

Photo by Michael Kovac / Getty Images for gray goose

22

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Baron Davis attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

23

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Sarunas Jackson attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

24

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

The Wise diploma attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

25

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Bianca Lawson attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

26

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Herizen Guardiola attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

27

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Keith Powers, Ryan Destiny and Diggy Simmons participate in the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

28

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Miss J Alexander attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

29

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Dawn-Lyen Gardner attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

30

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Freddie Ransome attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Freddie Ransome attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

31

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

ESSENCE entertainment director Cori Murray attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

32

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Algee Smith attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

33

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Tyrese Gibson and Cory Hardrict participate in Gray Goose Toasts to A Year of Victorious Filmmaking at the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party.

Photo by Michael Kovac / Getty Images for gray goose

34

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Omar Benson Miller and Michael Ealy participate in Gray Goose Toasts to A Year or Victorious Filmmaking at the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party.

Photo by Michael Kovac / Getty Images for gray goose

35

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

James Bland and Will Catlett participate in the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

36

The 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Affion Crockett attends the 3rd annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

Photograph by Andrew Toth / Getty Images for MACRO

