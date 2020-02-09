Staring at duck, even past glory can’t save Congress from a crushing defeat in Delhi, Exit Polls

New Delhi: The congress, which ruled Delhi under Sheila Dikshit for three consecutive terms, seems to continue its downward slide in the metropolis, according to survey agencies.

During the last elections, Congress has reached a historic low of less than 10 percent, and Congress is likely to confine itself again to a few figures. The average number of seats that pollsters give to Congress before the vote is 1.

The C Voter and Times Now-Ipsos have predicted a vote share of 6 percent for the big old party. Axis My India predicted it would get 5 percent votes. Since the restoration of the Delhi Assembly, which was dissolved in 1991 when it was turned into a trade union area, Congress hit its highest point in 2003. This was the election in which Congress led by Sheila Dikshit fought to return to the power. The party finished first, with a huge margin, with almost 48 percent votes.

The party’s fortune fell slightly in the 2008 elections, when it still managed to reach a respectable 40.31 percent. In 2013, possibly the only time the polls in Delhi were a three-cornered competition, it received 24.6 percent. And his route was signaled in 2015 when it couldn’t even manage double digits, and got zero seats for the first time in Delhi’s history.

From 2015, data has shown that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has grown at the expense of Congress and other smaller parties. The exit polls on Saturday suggested that this process continues so that the congress may have shrunk to irrelevance.

Even in places like Dwarka and Chandni Chowk, where the party decided to place AAP turncoats such as Adarsh ​​Shastri and Alka Lamba, exit polls suggest that it is unlikely that it will bring benefits. It also had the largest number of (55) crorepati candidates. Some had suggested, based on the surprising Congress count in the municipal elections and the 22 percent vote (which was much higher than the AAP vote) in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 that Congress was on the rise again. But polls predict that this will not be the case.

Various media reports spoke of dissatisfaction with the way senior congress leaders remained absent during the campaign season. Apart from a handful of meetings in Old Delhi, Jangpura, Sangam Vihar, the brothers and sisters of Gandhi – Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi – remained largely absent in the capital.

At the same time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself held about 50 nukkad sabhas and road shows. Arvind Kejriwal was part of a similar number of public performances. The 2015 election results showed that Congress, which could not even open its account, had reached the bottom. But some saw a silver lining in it – that the party could only rise from it. According to opinion polls, Congress seems to have proved even those die-hard optimists wrong.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.