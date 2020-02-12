Stardew Valley maker reveals that he is working on two new games

Eric Barone, also called ConcernedApe, is the creator of the unexpected hit of an agricultural sim, Stardew Valley. If you are wondering what he has been up to lately, apart from adding more Stardew Valley content, we now have a vague answer. Barone revealed on Twitter that he is currently working on two new projects. One is set in the same Stardew universe, but no agricultural simulation, and the other is vaguely connected to that universe in an undecided manner.

However, Barone was quickly dampening expectations and asked fans to “not hypnotize at this stage,” which makes sense given that it took several years before his first game got off the ground. He says he is not interested in making “the next indie smash hit” and more interested in sharing “some of his art and ideas” with the world. That makes sense, since Barone is now a millionaire and can do whatever he wants.

I see this blows up and articles come out, etc … the only thing I ask is, please don’t be hyped too much at this stage. I want to prevent too much hype or speculation. I just want to make any game that comes naturally to me without too much pressure or expectation.

– ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) 11 February 2020

I am not going to make the next indie hit, I just want to make another game that I enjoy and that I am happy with. And to share some of my art and ideas with the world. If it becomes popular, I will be happy, but it is not my focus

– ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) 11 February 2020

Stardew Valley has sold more than 10 million copies so far, thanks to a high level of polishing, addictive gameplay and a stream of free updates. Whatever Barone makes, he has many fans ready to watch it. However, do not hold your breath for updates in the near future.

What do you hope this indie maker is cooking now?

(Source)