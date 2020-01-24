Stardew Valley harvests 10 million copies sold

Stardew Valley is a laid-back combination of farming and social sims and has won a lot of hearts and a lot of sales – 10 million indeed. While the news initially spread silently through the press release, Eric Barone, the game’s main developer, later addressed the milestone on Twitter.

Stardew Valley has sold over 10 million copies. It is strange and amazing to think of when I was doing this game in my bedroom with no idea if anyone would like it. Only 4 years ago! To everyone who played, supported and made all this possible: Thank you !!

– ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) January 23, 2020

Part of Stardew Valley’s continued success, which is nearing the four year anniversary of its release date in February 2016, is certainly based on the continued support of developers in the form of ports for new systems and frequent content updates. Do you remember all the excitement behind the new multiplayer mode that appeared on Switch just over a year ago? Version 1.4, another major update that brought new content, crops and items, and a map for the endgame, is barely a month old at Switch. As far as we know, there may be other ports (beyond Tesla) on the way. With a new generation on the horizon, many will want to take their favorite farming game with them. Stardew Valley has been a living game since its release, and that paid off for ConcernedApe.

Are you one of 10 million Stardew Valley owners? What do you think of the game? What about the latest updates? Are you surprised to see it with so much success, or is it absolutely deserved? Let us know what you think in the comments!