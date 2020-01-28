Starbucks has closed more than half of its approximately 4,300 Chinese stores, while the deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

The company said on Tuesday that it continues to “monitor and modify the hours of operation of all our stores on the market” in light of the epidemic. “It should be temporary,” added Starbucks.

Over the weekend, the company said it was closing stores and suspending delivery services in Wuhan city, the epicenter of the epidemic, and in wider Hubei province.

John Culver, the company’s international president, said the “situation has accelerated” in the past few weeks, adding that Starbucks is assessing the closings “every day”. Open stores still offer delivery, he said.

Wuhan’s coronavirus has so far killed more than 100 people and infected thousands. It has reached more than 17 countries.

CEO Kevin Johnson has promised transparency in the company’s response to “extraordinary circumstances,” in a statement Tuesday.

“We remain optimistic and committed to the long-term opportunity in China,” he added.

Johnson noted in an appeal to investors that Starbucks prioritizes the health of customers and employees and is working with authorities to help contain the virus.

China is one of Starbucks’ main growth markets with the United States. In the first quarter, sales of Chinese stores that have been open for at least 13 months increased by 3%. McDonald’s has grown rapidly in the country, opening approximately 600 stores last year. Digital sales also increased in China, to 15% of total sales, compared to 10% in the last quarter. About 9% came from delivery and 6% from collection and mobile orders.

It is unclear how the closings will affect business, the company said. China accounted for 10% of global revenues during the quarter. However, Starbucks plans to take a hit in the second quarter and fiscal year 2020, and plans to update its forecast once it can better assess the impact.

Starbucks said before the closings it expects to raise its financial forecast for the year due to its strong first quarter results. Sales at US stores open for at least one year increased 6% during this period. The company’s shares fell slightly after the bell on Tuesday.

Global companies have responded to the epidemic by closing stores and tightening security measures.

McDonald’s said on Friday that it had closed sites in five cities to and from which the Chinese government had restricted travel. McDonald’s said the open stores followed strict hygiene practices.

The KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants have also closed in Wuhan City. And Disney has closed its parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

– Sherisse Pham of CNN Business contributed to this report.