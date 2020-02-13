Star Wars: The Old Republic – Stronghold trailer “Alderaan Noble Estate”

It is time to enter the world of Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Outside the chaotic front lines of the war, players can form a lush base of operations within the Core Worlds in the new Stronghold: the Alderan Noble Estate. Now available with Game Update 6.1 “Pinnacles of Power”!

Personalize your own royal retreat hidden in the Alderaan mountain ranges! This noble estate has a wide open field, a snowy view and a royal country house with a balcony overlooking waterfalls. Careful use of explosives can unlock a hidden area and give access to a unique aspect of the estate’s territory.

More information about ‘Pinnacles of Power’:

https://www.swtor.com/onslaught/updates

Jump into the Star Wars: The Old Republic galaxy and subscribe now! Create your own saga with a wide range of character types. Get access to every extension, including Knights of the Fallen Empire, Knights of the Eternal Throne and the new Onslaught extension are included with your subscription! What can you do when you have finished all that story? You also have full access to PvP Warzones, Flashpoints, Uprisings and Operations. In addition, you will also receive a monthly grant for cartel coins that you can exchange for the chic armor set that you have looked at.

Subscribe now: https://www.swtor.com/buy

Play for free: https://www.swtor.com/free

Star Wars: The Old Republic: Encyclopedia

DK Publishing Dorling Kindersley

Hardcover book

Ryan, Ian (author)

English (publication language)

352 pages – 10/15/2012 (publication date) – DK (publisher)

$ 79.99

Buy on Amazon

Price incl. VAT excl. shipment