Ewan McGregors upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been suspended in the studio to look for new authors to change the script.

Last August it was announced that McGregor would return to the Star Wars universe with a spin-off series that was developed for Stney Disney +.

Star Wars Spin-Off series Obi-Wan Kenobi postponed and we wonder if the force is strong with this or not!

According to lehoty.com, streaming giant and Lucasfilm are trying to rework early scripts and find new writers.

Hossein Amini is no longer connected to the writing series. Now she goes back to the drawing board and the new authors come together to find a way to tell the story. McGregor and director Deborah Chow remain connected to the Disney + project.

The report comes after weeks of speculation about canceling the series.

In an interview for variety.com, McGregor dealt with scripting issues and said, “it’s not as dramatic as it may seem.”

“I think we’re shooting at the beginning of next year as opposed to this summer,” McGregor said, adding “I think the scripts are great.” They are in really good shape. They want them to be better. I think we keep the same date. Everything good.”

Speaking of these things, he said, “I didn’t realize until we got here tonight (at the event) and everyone didn’t go,” Oh, my God! “. However, it is not as dramatic as it may seem. “

McGregor played the character in three Star Wars introductions – The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Attack of the Sith. For a long time there has been talk of a separate film Obi-Wan.

At the time of the announcement in August last year, McGregor said it was four years to deny or postpone questions about repression for young Obi-Wan. He is glad he can now proudly tell everyone that “yes, we do it”.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has revealed that all scripts for this series have been written and will be filmed next year.

In the original 1977 movie, Kenobi is considered a hermit, a warrior-tired hermit who later turns out to be a wise and powerful warrior. He briefly mentions young Luke Skywalker before being interrupted by his former student Darth Vader.

