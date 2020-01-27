Find out which Star Wars drag ships have appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and more!

Visit Star Wars Kids at http://www.starwarskids.com

Subscribe to Star Wars Kids on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/starwarskids

As we say goodbye to Resistance, it’s also time for the last Bucket’s List Extra at StarWars.com, where there are entries for Part 1 and Part 2.

3. Neighbors with Maz!

In this episode, Castilon’s location is revealed as a Taschtor sector, which also includes Takodana, where Maz Kanata’s castle once stood. Maybe Aunt Z squeezed once or twice in Maz’s facility?

And from part two:

6. Cooperate with the resistance.

So what happens next? “Well, one thing we do know is that among the 14,000 ships that arrive in Land Wars with Lando Calrissian via Exegol: The Rise of Skywalker are the fireball, Jarek Yeagers Renner and Torra Doza’s ship,” said Pablo Hidalgo of the Lucasfilm Story group. The ILM team created photorealistic versions of these ships to populate the film’s space battle that we want to reveal here. (Also keep your eyes peeled for a series of Star Wars Resistance mining guild freighters in epic combat!)