Star Wars Fan Fun Day 2020: Sean Crawford and Tim Dry

Star Wars Fan Fun Day returns for 2020 and changes from Star Wars Day to the real Star Wars Day on May 25 at the end of the month. There are two actors from Return of the Jedi at the Burnley Football Club.

*** DOUBLE GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT ***

The team is looking forward to welcoming TIM DRY and SEAN CRAWFORD to the SWFFD again!

Tim Dry is a pantomime, writer, photo artist, musician and actor best known as J’Quille and Mon Calamari officer in Return of the Jedi and in the cult science fiction / horror film Xtro.

Sean is known for his work as Saelt Marae (Yak Face) and Mon Calamari officer in Return of the Jedi, Xtro and Three of a Kind.

Tim and Sean were also members of the music and pantomime duo Tik and Tok.

Tickets and photo shoots with Tim and Sean are now available at www.swffd.co.uk

Sean and Tim are accompanied on the show by Samantha Alleyne, Alan Harris and Orli Shoshan.