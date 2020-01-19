'Star Wars' book contains no art from 'Episode IX' by Colin Trevorrow

The upcoming book The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker contains no concept art from the unmade Episode IX by Colin Trevorrow.

There have been many Star Wars leaks last week. The most important were the various details from the version of Star Wars Colin Trevorrow: Episode IX. In addition, some stunning concept artworks have emerged from the upcoming book The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Because details from the Colin Trevorrow script have been released, some believe that some concept art in the upcoming Star Wars art book actually comes from its Episode IX. This would not have been unheard of since The Art of Star Wars: The Force Awakens contained some art from the version of George Lucas from Episode VII. However, Colin Trevorrow confirmed on Twitter that The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will not contain concept art from its unmade script:

A beautiful work here by artists that I was lucky enough to work with, but nothing from our story. Credit where credit is due. Love @ PhilSzostak’s books …

– Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) January 19, 2020

What do you think of Colin Trevorrow’s ideas for Star Wars: Episode IX? Sound out in the comments below!

Here is the official synopsis for J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker:

Lucas film and director JJ Abrams once again join forces to take viewers on an epic journey far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the compelling conclusion of the groundbreaking Skywalker saga, where new legends are born and the final struggle for freedom is yet to come.

Directed by JJ Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant , Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams. Carrie Fisher will appear as General Leia Organa through the use of previously unreleased recordings made for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker now plays in theaters. The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be available in stores on March 31, 2020.

Source: Twitter

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of the iconic Batman vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

Do you like the appearance of the Batmobile in Titans? Which concept art version is your favorite? Leave your comment below!

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.