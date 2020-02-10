Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac says he wanted to kill Baby Yoda

Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac does not seem to be a fan of The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda.

The first episode of The Mandalorian introduced viewers to the cute Baby Yoda, which immediately became a hit among the often-distributed Star Wars fans. However, it seems that Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac is one of the few who is not a fan of Baby Yoda.

During an interview with MTV News during the Academy Awards 2019, Oscar Isaac commented that he should talk to the outlet after the reporter had given him a sad “baby Yoda face.” When the reporter noted that Oscar Isaac Baby Yoda had not seen them the last time they spoke, the Star Wars actor noted that he had now seen the child but was less enthusiastic about the character:

“No, it’s true. And then I saw it and wanted to kill it, so – what does that say about your face.”

What do you think about Oscar Isaac's attitude towards Baby Yoda?

Here is the official synopsis for The Mandalorian:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior appears in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the empire and before the rise of the First Order. We follow the traces of a lone shooter in the suburbs of the Milky Way far from the authority of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. The Star Wars series was written by Jon Favreau, who in addition to Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson also acts as executive producer. Karen Gilchrist is also on board as a co-executive producer.

Dave Filoni will direct the first episode of The Mandalorian and additional episodes of the Star Wars series were helped by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard, Dope director Rick Famuyiwa and Jessica Jones director Deborah Chow .

The Mandalorian is now exclusively available on Disney Plus.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe