“Star Trek” writer boldly builds new worlds, civilizations

Bo Yeon Kim is the author and producer of Star Trek: Discovery,

“I got into the genre at a very young age,” he said Star Trek: Discovery Writer and producer Bo Yeon Kim. “I think I’ve always read fantasy and supernatural books and then got into science fiction and horror later because I think these stories gave me worlds that I could belong to.”

Kim, the daughter of a diplomat, grew up more like one of her characters Star Trek than your average earthling. She was born in Korea and grew up in Portugal, Brazil, Japan and Vietnam. She attended Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania to study anthropology. As a product of multiple cultures, she questioned her identity as a Korean citizen until she realized that her diversity was a source of immense creativity.

“I think one of the reasons I’m singing on social media and not anglicizing my Korean name is because I want to show authors that science fiction can be written,” said Kim. “You can write genre stories as a woman, as a colored person, as someone with an unusual background, because such stories are told here.”

“This ship is named Discovery,” said actor Doug Jones’ first officer Saru in a promo for the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Discovery,

Star Trek: Discovery shows a female lead in a series that is best known for male captains. Kim will soon be the co-show runner with her writing partner Erika Lippoldt for the upcoming title Star Trek Series with Michelle Yeoh.

A spin-off from Star Trek: Discovery and in the world of the Section 31 secret organization, actress Michelle Yeoh again plays her role as Philippa Georgiou, but from the mirror universe.

Writing for Star Trek is a wormhole that Kim was born to shine but to show a new one at the same time Star Trek The series, led by an Asian actress, is a premiere for a franchise with many premieres. In addition to her writing partner, Kim also attributes the role of diversity writing programs to shaping her career.

“It forces you to interact with people and create a community where your stories can be written and hopefully get into the hands of people who can produce them,” said Kim. “Without forcing myself to apply for these programs and then go through them, I don’t think I would be here.”

Kim is a writer who bravely goes where no woman has gone.