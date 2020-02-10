Star Trek: Picard star Jeri Ryan was worried that she might fall on my face at Go Red For Women Fashion Show

Star Trek: Picard star Jeri Ryan joked that she could fall in the face on the catwalk at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women fashion show on Wednesday.

“You didn’t teach me how to walk, but you know it’s always very likely that I will fall on my face if I wear heels. So you know it will intensify the action!” She said.

She said friends who had recent strokes inspired her to work with the AHA.

“A couple of friends in my life, young women, one in her forties and one in her early fifties who have had strokes in recent years, which is really scary,” she said

Ryan wore a floor-length one-shoulder dress from Tadashi Shoji, a US-based Japanese designer.

“It’s very classic, old Hollywood, one shoulder, very pretty,” said Ryan.