Star Realms successor Epic releases next month - will be free to play

From Joe Robinson

January 27, 2020

While one card game closes the doors, another opens the cards wide. Star Realms is a pretty popular card game for building cards in both physical and digital form, and the same development company is currently working on a digital successor – Epic. It is more framed as a traditional TCG than the ‘build-as-you-go’ mentality of Star Realms, but you can see some similarities in terms of design.

Successfully started in 2017, this TCG comes on the market in fantasy style February 18, 2020.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b2mpjyMn1ow (/ embed)

Moreover, to a certain extent it is completely free. The most important activities you can do without paying anything are:

No costs to download the app.

No costs for getting new sets.

No costs or restrictions on online or offline casual play.

Every player has every card in the game and can build any card game at any time.

You can have unlimited copies of each card.

Play casual versus the AI ​​and in the campaign.

Online competitions, including concept and other formats.

All you have to pay for are cosmetics, extras (such as extra deck slots) and competitive play.

Existing players can keep their username and decks that they have built, but they cannot use Gold, Gems or Foil cards from their Alpha accounts.

Also, anyone who has backed up the game during the Kickstarter will receive free extra stuff as compensation for playing the game for free. You can read the full details later in the announcement message here.

Epic Digital is coming to iOS and Android.