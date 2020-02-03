Stand-in manager Liverpool, Critchley, supports Jurgen Klopp’s absence in the FA Cup

Liverpool will face Shrewsbury on Tuesday-evening in their FA Cup fourth-round replay, but the players shown will not be regulars – and neither will the faces in the dugout.

Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed that the senior players will not perform because the game comes in the two-week mid-break vacation given to clubs by the Premier League.

With plans for seasonal fitness and the run-in already in place, Klopp is not prepared to change them to accommodate a repeat, meaning that the club’s youngsters face the Shrews.

As such, U23 manager Neil Critchley takes charge of the team, as does Aston Villa in the quarter-final of the League Cup before Christmas, when the senior side of the Reds was in Qatar for the Club World Cup.

And although he didn’t expect to take the lead for the second time this season, Critchley fully supports Klopp’s decision and the general club ethos says that giving young players a chance is a much more important and relevant point to focus on.

“The manager has made things pretty clear with his statement and what he said prior to the game,” Critchley said in his pre-match press conference. “He gives incredible support to myself, the staff, the players.

“I can talk to him whenever I want when I’m here. He supports the young players incredibly well, as he has shown so far this season.

“His presence, even when he is not there, is always felt by our younger players and by me.

“I also think that maybe one percent that came to mind about his decision (was) the way we played against Aston Villa, maybe he thought the boys deserved another chance.”

While the young Reds finally succumbed 5-0 to Villa, they gave a good picture of themselves early on and created a large number of opportunities when the score came close.

Klopp won’t be in the dugout at Anfield on Tuesday (Getty)

Critchley says that the mentality of the first team and the scope of what Liverpool achieves as a club this season also penetrates the Academy, giving everyone enormous motivation to succeed.

“The power of the first team, which you see all the time, and I don’t think there is enough talk about it, but when you get there, you see the culture that they create. That’s because of the people they are.

“For our players to be in and out of it regularly, it can’t help but wipe them off. I think this has been one of the biggest changes I have felt in our younger players – when they had the chance to be more often in and around the senior players who have experienced many of them this season.

“When you talk about the Liverpool season, which is quite amazing, it is really remarkable for our manager to still support our younger players and give them opportunities.

“There is a real connection between the younger players and the players of the first team and that can take a long time.”

Curtis Jones again gets the chance to shine (action)

It will be an incredibly inexperienced team that will compete against Shrewsbury in Anfield, although most of the likely line-ups have tasted at least some action this season.

Curtis Jones will be the most prominent name, with the attacking midfielder scoring against Everton in the third round and the first draw against Shrewsbury, and last week off the bench in the Premier League against West Ham.

Left behind Yasser Larouci faces a late fitness test, with Adam Lewis possibly filling in behind the left if Larouci does not return on time.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, right back Neco Williams, center back Ki-Jana Hoever, midfielder Pedro Chirivella and far forward Harvey Elliott are others with a reasonable experience in the first team who will almost certainly make up most of Liverpool’s XI in the night.

.