ST. PAUL, Minnesota – Alex Stalock posted his second shutout of the season, and Jason Zucker scored a goal and two assists for the Minnesota Wild in a 7-0 victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.

Stalock, playing his second straight game in place of Devan Dubnyk, made 27 saves for Minnesota, which won two straight games to start a seven-game season at home. Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman each had a goal and an assist. Jared Spurgeon, Carson Soucy, Ryan Donato and Zach Parise also scored for the Wild.

Anton Khudobin started with the Dallas goal, but was retired at the start of the second period after allowing four goals on 17 shots. Ben Bishop came in and made 12 saves as the Stars lost for the third time in four games.

Minnesota had lost six of its seven games and returned home after a disappointing 7-3 loss at Pittsburgh. The return home, where they are 13-5-4 this season, has made all the difference for the Wild. They beat Tampa Bay on Thursday and left no doubt about the result against Dallas.

Spurgeon started the scoring with his fourth goal of the season and the first since November 29, a period of 14 games. Ryan Suter played the puck on the boards to Zuccarello, who spun and dropped a pass to Spurgeon in the left circle for a time ahead of Khudobin.

Soucy scored his sixth of the season with a 2-0 lead in the first. Soucy leads all of the rookie defensemen into goals this season.

Minnesota opened the second with a burst to chase Khudobin, scoring on two of its first five shots of the period.

Zucker was credited with his 13th goal of the season after his crease in the fold was deflected from the stick of defenseman Andrej Sekera to Khudobin in the net. Donato scored 33 seconds later.

NOTES: Dallas D Stephen Johns returned to training for the first time since March 29, 2018 due to post-traumatic headaches. Johns became a regular defensive member of the team and collected 28 points in 150 career games before the headache started before the 2018-19 season. . The Stars placed F Radek Faska on the casualty reserve, retroactive to January 11, with an upper body injury. He had missed the previous two games. . Minnesota captain Mikko Koivu was scratched just before the game with an illness. . Dallas D Miro Heiskanen injured his upper body in a collision in the team’s previous game against Buffalo. . Zucker has scored four goals and six assists in his last 11 games. . Parise has a goal in three consecutive games, totaling four over that period. . The Stars were 5-0-1 in their previous six games with the Wild.

Stars: Played their last game before the star break. They return home on January 27 against Tampa Bay.

Wild: welcome Florida on Monday.

