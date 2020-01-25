Stage ready for a new Derby showdown

Twenty-one horses, the best in the industry would enter the grids when the blue ribbon race of the country’s horse race, the Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby starts in front of the stand, at 4.30 pm at the Mahalaxmi Race Course here on February 2.

Unveiling the trophy, Zavaray, Poonawalla, President of the Royal Western Indian Turf Club, has declared that the maximum number of horses is 22 but that we will have 21 from now on. “

The President added: “The RWITC is proud to continue its annual tradition of hosting the most coveted Indian Derby. We are honored to welcome the most prestigious horses and jockeys from around the world for a weekend of thrills, excitement and entertainment. RWITC’s association with United Breweries Limited continues to grow stronger as we work together to make this year’s Derby Weekend 2020 the biggest, most glamorous and most glorious yet. We look forward to welcoming all of our passionate guests for an experience that goes beyond horse racing. Derby week begins with an elegant weekend of racing filled with glamor and entertainment. “

“The Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby is a crown jewel in our Ultra experiences. Year after year, people wait and anticipate the arrival of the Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby. With a large number of musical guests, the derby is the perfect fusion of sport, fashion and entertainment. It’s our endless effort to make sure we have a great time and stay true to our name as custodians of Kingfisher Ultra. We are thrilled to bring everyone a new season of the iconic Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby in all its glory, ”said Gurpreet Singh, marketing manager, United Breweries Limited.

Derby Day goes beyond simple horse racing and will host a variety of performances by various artists.

