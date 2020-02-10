Stacked snow poses many problems for the Colorado highlands

Click here for updates on this story

FRISCO, CO (KCNC) – Snow congestion in the Colorado highlands blocked the streets, forced a local civil emergency statement, and gave a group of fathers in the Frisco neighborhood a reason to cooperate.

Jeff Meehan and a few other fathers on the block decided to make these lemons their own icy version of lemonade. They spent Sunday afternoon building a huge, 20-foot-high snow sledge hill that the whole neighborhood could enjoy.

“The snow has to go somewhere,” Meehan told CBS4 on Sunday.

This storm is not just fun and games.

The interstate blockade forced Summit County to declare a local civil emergency on Friday due to the fact that so many drivers were stranded. Hotels are fully booked.

The American Red Cross later opened an emergency shelter in middle school.

Crews work around the clock to dig, and that’s not an easy task.

Matt Kroschel from CBS4 was not immune to Mother Nature. He spent the weekend digging out of his driveway to cover the storm.

Strong winds caused blackouts and snow drifts two meters deep on the streets, which included cars and even snow plows were dispatched from the streets near Kremmling.

“It was kind of an inside day, but we made it an outside adventure,” said Meehan.

The snow continues to accumulate and ensures a good bond time in the community and additional training for the snow blowers.

