Have you ever wondered if a horse could travel in a passenger bus? Yes, the unusual incident occurred in Wales, United Kingdom, where the horse was seen hanging around a busy city street interrupting the intense night traffic.

It was then that the travelers decided to stop a vehicle and rescued the colt so that it did not get hurt. The animal was taken to a veterinary hospital.

The horse roamed the busy A48 street in Cardiff on Thursday night, which caused traffic grunts.

Harley Stephens and her friend Olivia Ryall, who were heading home, saw the colt wandering in the middle of “fast traffic.”

Both took the initiative to help rescue the horse, as they had some experience in dealing with the animal at the riding school, the BBC reported.

They said the horse was scared and tried to calm him down. They also said they decided to stop traffic. That was when a Cardiff bus also stopped nearby.

The police also arrived at the place. Since the horse box was far away, a bus driver suggested placing the animal on the bus, according to the report, adding that the driver lowered the disabled ramp and the horse got on the bus “very happy.”

The horse was accompanied by Stephens to the Park and Ride stop of the hospital. The bus had another passenger sitting very close to the animal, according to the report.

The police contacted the local warden who later tried to find the owner of the horse. The animal met with its owner and was collected around 8 at night.

The photo of the horse riding on the passenger bus was shared on Twitter by the Highway Police Unit of the South Wales Police. The tweet said: “A horse loose in the” mane “A48 Eastern Ave decided that he wanted to” provoke “a small problem, but in doing so he ran the risk of falling” colt “of the law.”

Inc 900 A horse loose in the ‘mane’ A48 Eastern Ave decided that he wanted to ’cause’ a small problem, but in doing so he ran the risk of falling ‘colt’ from the law. Then he decided to download a @Cardiffbus that was on its way to Heath Hostable! Road is now open again. # team1east pic.twitter.com/z7YyMWO1x3

– South Wales Police Highway Police Unit (@SWP_Roads) January 16, 2020

Since its publication, the image has received more than 1,800 likes and more than 560 re-tweets along with a lot of comments.

Olivia Ryall posted the video of the horse on the bus. Look it here:

Then, on Thursday night, I and @harleyxciv found a horse on the a48. After being hit by 2 cars, he was injured, stressed and scared. We managed to stop traffic during rush hour (after some beeps and screams from other drivers) pic.twitter.com/HnUAfQawPv

– Olivia Ryall (@OliviaRyall) January 18, 2020

After the incident, Cardiff bus company searched Twitter and posted: “Fortunately, the bus is back in its stable, but waiting for a cleanup.”

Fortunately, the bus is back in its stable, but waiting for a cleaning 🙁

– Cardiff bus (@Cardiffbus) January 17, 2020

