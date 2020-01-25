Stability assessment and reporting for photovoltaic plants of perovskite

Professor Michael Saliba during his research work at the Department of Materials and Earth Sciences. Credit card: Technische Universitat Darmstadt

Improving the long-term stability of perovskite photovoltaic cells, which is vital to using this cutting-edge technology – this is the subject of a paper published in the journal Nature Energy from an international research team that includes Professor Michael T. Saliba. Perovskite solar cells convert sunlight into electricity and are considered the greatest hope for the solar cell industry.

In the last 10 years, so-called perovskites have appeared as promising materials for solar cells. Perovskites consist of low-cost, abundant components and can be treated with inexpensive solution-processing methods comparable to the techniques used for newspaper printing. This has attracted a great deal of interest from various research communities, which has led to the perovskites being labeled as “question material”. Recently, it has been reported that perovskites-based solar cells achieve performance comparable to established commercial technologies that took decades to optimize. Thus, perovskite solar cells have great promise as a low carbon footprint sustainable source of energy.

Well-established technologies can withstand external exposure to data for many decades, with little downgrading. As perovskite solar cells approach their maximum theoretical performance, the fundamental challenge of long-term stability for many decades has not yet been achieved. On the other hand, perovskite research is still relatively small and therefore has not yet established binding protocols for measuring stability. In order to achieve perovskite technology on the market soon, the accelerating aging parameter must be found to extrapolate long-term degradation, while aging for a much shorter time.

This challenge was addressed in a recent publication in Nature Energy, pooling the pooled knowledge among 59 top researchers from 51 institutions around the world to form an agreed starting point for a future standardized measurement protocol. The co-authors include Professor Michael Saliba, who heads the Opto Group at the Department of Materials and Earth Sciences at TU Darmstadt and, at the same time, a team of young researchers at Forschungszentrum Jülich.

“In the coming years it will be crucial to transform this new technology from a curiosity into the ivory academic tower into a source of clean, cheap and sustainable energy,” says Michael Saliba, “Only with this concerted effort to establish a consensus protocol. stability, to be able to lift the perovskite solar cells to the next level. ”

