ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Tony Jones Jr. feels good at home. He’s back where his dreams of football began.

Tony Jones Jr. is a mother in St. Petersburg.

Jones Jr. He played high school football at St. Petersburg Catholic and then transferred to IMG Academy in Bradention.

Jones Jr. is considered a second or third day draft pick by most NFL Draft sites.

“I started in St. Pete and now I’m going to finish here,” Jones Jr. said. “It’s a great time for me.”

Jones Jr. has been playing football since the age of five. But it took him some time to believe he could do it on the pitch.

“I challenged myself because I didn’t think I was good enough until I was 12.” Jones Jr. said. “Then I started doing good and maybe I’m good.”

Jones Jr. was not only good. It was great. It was a standout for Saint Pat Catholic before taking his talents to the IMG Academy to play alongside some of the best high school prospects in the nation. From there he signed with Notre Dame.

Jones United became a pillar in the backfield of Notre Dame. With the ability to hit his way to the finish line, or break a longer touchdown run.

He returned to his university career with a record. His 84-yard touchdown run is the longest flight in Camping World Bowl history. But even in that moment of personal glory, his coach knew about Jones Jr: it’s always about the team.

“He doesn’t really care about these things,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said after Ireland’s 33-9 win at State of Iowa at the Camping World Bowl. “He was just excited about the ability to run the ball, run physically and do what he normally does – to help us win.”

As Jones Jr. practicing in front of NFL scouts this week at Tropicana Field, working to dispel an idea that doesn’t produce enough during college. He rushed for just over 1,400 yards and 14 total touchdowns at Notre Dame. Jones says this is what you see in the field that matters.

“Don’t look at the leaf,” he said. “You have to look at the movie. The movie is not for nothing.”

Jones Jr. has shown his ability to run, catch and block. All that matters to Jones is that he gets on the field for an NFL team.

“I’ll play back, play tight, it doesn’t matter,” Jones said after a practice at the Shrine Bowl.

Although it doesn’t matter which team Jones chooses, he knows there is always a chance that Area Code 813 will appear on his phone.

“If I had to play for the Bucs, it would be cool because I would play for the city,” Jones Jr. said. “But I don’t know the answer. Only God knows.”

This answer will be revealed this spring. Currently, junior Tony Jones is working hard to fulfill his NFL dream: A dream that began at St. Pete.

