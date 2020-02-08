SRK says he is ‘proud and inspired’ while AbRam controls the family tradition of ‘Taekwondo’

The ‘Raees’ actor on Sunday went to social media and posted a collage of AbRam’s photos in which he can be seen while playing Taekwondo.

IANS

updated:February 9, 2020, 4:38 PM IST

(Image credit: Instagram)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest son AbRam keeps the family tradition of mastering the art of Taekwondo alive.

In the footsteps of his older siblings, Suhana and Aryan, six-year-old Abram is also a Taekwondo champion and father SRK is very proud of his son’s skills in sport.

The “Raees” actor on Sunday went to social media and posted a collage of AbRam’s photos in which he can be seen playing Taekwondo. AbRam also carries a gold medal on one of the images.

SRK said what AbRam has achieved and said: “You train … you fight … you succeed. Then do it all over again. I think my children with this medal have more prizes than me. It’s a good thing .. . now I have to train more! Proud and inspired. ”

In the meantime, there is a lot of speculation at work about the upcoming projects of Shah Rukh. He has been associated with making films with Rajkumar Hirani, Ali Abbas Zafar, Raj and DK, Atlee and many other directors. As a producer, he has many projects in his pot. He currently produces “Bob Biswas” from Abhishek Bachchan.

