Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa meets with Modi, EAM Jaishankar

The Sri Lankan head of state is expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind later today.

Other engagements of the day include his visit to Rajghat – where he will place a wreath on the monument to Mahatma Gandhi.

Rajapaksa will leave for Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, where he will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Sarnath Buddhist Temple. Security in Varanasi was increased before visiting Rajapaksa.

On the morning of February 10, Rajapaksa will fly to Bodh Gaya in Bihar – where he will visit the Mahabodhi Temple and Bodh Gaya Center – and later that day to Tirupati, the State Department said in a statement.

Mahinda Rajapaksa took the oath as Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister on November 21 last year, a few days after his younger brother was elected President, consolidating the influence of the powerful and controversial Rajapaksa clan on political power in the island nation.