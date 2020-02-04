Sri Lanka drops Tamil version of the national anthem of Independence Day celebration

This was the first time since 2016 that there was no Tamil anthem at the celebration of Independence Day in the country.



Colombo: Sri Lanka dropped Tuesday’s display of the Tamil version of the national anthem for the first time since 2016 for the first time since 2016, giving rise to concerns about the government’s policy of national reconciliation after the end of the brutal civil war against the LTTE.

However, in his first speech to the nation on the occasion of the 72nd national day here, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa vowed that there would be no discrimination.

“As today’s president, I represent the entire Sri Lankan nation, regardless of ethnicity, religion, party relationship or other differences,” he said.

He said he would ensure civil liberties such as the free press and the right to expression. At today’s ceremony, the national anthem was only sung in the Sinhala language.

The then Sri Lankan government began recording the Tamil anthem in 2015 as a means to achieve reconciliation with the Tamil minority community.

The Constitution of Sri Lanka provides for the singing of the national anthem in both Sinhala and Tamil.

The Tamil version Sri Lanka Thaye “is a direct translation of Namo namo matha” in the Sinhala language.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, after taking the oath in November, thanked the powerful Buddhist clergymen for supporting his presidential bid and vowed to protect all communities while giving priority to Buddhism. He also thanked the Sinhala majority for choosing him.

While in 2016 the Tamils ​​appreciate the symbolic gesture of recognizing them by adding the Tamil version to the celebration of Independence Day, the opposition, then led by the Rajapaksas and a majority of the members of the Sinhala community, has , a request for fundamental rights against the move.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa previously served as president of the country from 2005-2015, a period thwarted by accusations of human rights violations, especially against the Tamils.

According to UN figures, up to 40,000 civilians were killed during the Mahinda Rajapaksa regime by security forces that ended the brutal civil war with the defeat of Liberation Tigers or Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in 2009.

Muslims make up nearly 10 percent of the more than 21 million people in Sri Lanka, who are mainly Sinhalese Buddhists. About 12 percent of the population are Hindus, mostly from the ethnic Tamil minority. About seven percent of the population is Christian.

There are already concerns in the country that the remarks of Gotabhaya Rajapaksa may have led to arrests in minority communities, who are already concerned about the return of an iron rule of thumb under the Rajapaksa duo regime.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa said in his speech that his government was willing to tolerate and accommodate opposing views.

“I want to fully strengthen people’s freedom to think and write freely,” he said. He also promised to tackle extremism in the country.

“We will not allow extremist organizations paving the way for terrorism to be active in the country,” said Gotabaya Rajapaksa, recalling that 30 years of conflict in the north and east had delayed the development of the country.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected president of the country on November 16 with overwhelming support from the Sinhala majority community. During the elections, the Tamil and Muslim minority communities had largely supported their main rival.

