Squirrels are left-handed or right-handed and their orientation affects intelligence

It turns out that you can say a lot about a squirrel by the leg it uses to chew nuts (Source: PA)

Scientists have discovered that squirrels can be left-handed and right-handed like humans.

This orientation could play an important role in the lives of creatures because squirrels that demonstrated a leg preference were less good at learning new tasks compared to their ambidextrous counterparts.

Dr. Lisa Leaver, program director of the animal behavior course at Exeter University and author of the study, discovered that some squirrels are “strongly lateralized”, which means that they actively favor one side of their body over the other.

“It has been suggested that being strongly lateralized makes brains more efficient, with each hemisphere focusing on different tasks,” he continued.

‘This could help animals survive, which would explain the evolution of laterality throughout the animal kingdom.

‘In fish and birds, there is evidence that being strongly lateralized is related to better cognitive performance (brain function).

“However, limited data from mammalian studies suggest a weak or even negative relationship.”

For more information, the researchers at Exeter University looked at 30 wild gray squirrels that received a perspex tube containing peanuts.

Of these, 12 provided sufficient data to be included in the research paper, published in the journal Learning and Behavior.

To access the nuts, the squirrels had to learn to use a leg, instead of the mouth, since their faces were too large to pass through the holes in the tube.

A wild red squirrel (Sciurus vulgaris) with a hazelnut in its mouth (Image: Getty / Moment RF)

Dr. Leaver said: ‘We were measuring how long it took them to stop using their faces and start using their legs to reach the tube.

“And once they started doing that, we measured which legs they were using, left or right.”

While some squirrels showed ambidexterity when using both legs to access the nuts, others strongly favor one side.

Then, the team measured how fast the squirrels learned the task and how strongly they favored a particular leg, assessing both learning and laterality.

The results showed that squirrels that strongly favored a particular side fared worse in a learning task.

Dr. Leaver said: ‘We discovered that squirrels that had a stronger tendency to use their left or right legs instead of being ambidextrous were those that did not perform so well in the tasks.

“So they didn’t learn so fast, they didn’t win as thoroughly as those who were more ambidextrous.”

She said the findings were in line with these previous studies of mammals that suggest that “strong lateralization is linked to low cognitive performance,” but added that more research is needed to “understand the complex relationship” between the two.