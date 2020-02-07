Squirrel flower finds clarity in loneliness

In the FADER’s long-standing GEN F series, aspiring artists are presented.



As a squirrel flower, Ella O’Connor Williams makes elementary indie rock that seems to rise from nowhere, like smoke from an extinguished fire. After several small series, Williams’ polyvinyl debut appeared I was born swimming shows a specific intimacy that contradicts the elevated profile that such a label means; You can imagine listening to these songs from a distant room, and you may feel a little guilty when you enjoy them – as if you were looking into someone’s private life. But when William’s voice sounds on tracks like “Headlights” and “Red Shoulder”, it’s obvious that their music needs to be heard.

Tell me about your upbringing.



My father is and has always been a professional musician. I was pretty much born into music. His father was an early musician, lute and recorder player, and he founded New York Pro Musica, an early music ensemble in New York. My father’s mother studied classical singing and lived in an artists’ cooperative called Gate Hill Co-Op, with a kind of offshoot of Black Mountain College, which was founded by all these artists and intellectuals in the 1950s. My father spent much of his childhood there, and in return I spent a lot of time growing up there. Even the time I just spent in my house, we made a lot of music together.

I took violin and piano lessons for a year or two and quit because I didn’t like it, so I started teaching myself to play the piano. Around that time I asked my father if he would teach me how to play electric guitar because I had this Led Zeppelin Comp CD and I thought, “Holy shit, that’s crazy. I have to learn how to do it Playing the guitar. “He got me this black mini electric guitar and taught me a lesson. Then I said, “It’s too difficult. My hands can’t.” A few years later, I found this old acoustic guitar in our basement, picked it up, and was just beginning to teach me chords. I felt a little more determined this time to learn it and to deliberately write my own songs. In high school years until I was 17, I made a lot of folk music, played a lot in open moods, and played open microphones in Boston, recorded myself, and then recorded in a friend’s studio.

I attended college in Grinelle, Iowa, and was trained in electrical engineering. It was just an old strat and started the world of effects and electric guitar that opened up to me and it was perfect. I made this big geographic change and change in my life and wanted to make another music that reflected how my life had changed and what I was going through. Electric guitar was just the perfect medium for this. I started doing more ambient music and very reverberant stuff. That was about the time when I started calling myself and my music Squirrel Flower.

What inspired this name?



It was a name I got from my childhood. It’s an alter ego that I had when I was a kid, and the music I made felt so different from what I had done before that I felt I needed a nickname.

Talk to me about why you decided to create the image of your own birth on this album.



I had a song, “I was born swimming”. It wouldn’t even be on the album and I took it up very late in my bedroom. After all the other mixes were done, I picked them up in my bedroom and sent them to Gabe. “I think that’s the thread that holds the album together.” When I recorded it and thought more about the name of the song – as it felt, it was this missing piece that brought all the songs together – I realized it was about my physical birth, but it’s also a kind of confirmation. I was born swimming, moving and born alone [O’Connor Williams was born “en caul” within the fruit block. But also connected. Movement and loneliness and also connections to people are the main themes of the album.

What really strikes me about this album is that I feel this lively clarity in a few moments. What do you think has changed in your artistic approach between your early work as Squirrel Flower and this album?



The main thing is that I spent a lot more time putting this album together than in the past. I knew for a few months that I had a studio date with a producer. I knew I had to prepare a lot. So I spent a lot more time thinking about the songs that I wanted to record. I thought a lot about the production and the sound that I wanted to portray.

But then I went to the studio and worked with Gabe [wax, producer]. Everything was thrown away in a great way. We just got in and made it and then spent a lot of time thinking about the sound. It seems that the main musical qualities are different. I think I accept more nuances in this new album, let things breathe, but I also find a middle ground between really blatant arrangements and super tense arrangements.

What has gone into this record? Is there anything you went through specifically, or any emotions that rattled around in your brain while doing it?



There is a lot of fear of power dynamics in relationships on this record, a lot of fear of loneliness and the feeling that this anger is lonely – but also the feeling that you have to be part of the community and how to balance and deal with it. The week I took it up, I had a week off from school and flew to New York. I had five days to follow it with the band and it was one of the most emotionally intense weeks of my life, but I couldn’t really let it feel because I was working. I think these tensions come through in the album.

What does the future look like for you? What do you want to do next? How are you feeling right now?



I am very excited about my songs and more recordings and releases, which will probably take a long time. I’m on the road a lot. Part of me would like to move to a place with community and friends and create such a life. It feels like an unknown place, but I don’t feel bad. I am very happy to release this record and to be able to play the songs for the people. It’s great to move art and share it with people.