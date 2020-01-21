Spurs Player Rudy Gay drops a fresh new collection

When it comes to fashion for athletes, the locker room is their runway. Given that we see her in a dubbed uniform most of the time, capturing her in designer clothes is a refreshing look. And professional basketball players like Nick Young, PJ Tucker and Rudy Gay are some examples of players with style.

Gay, who had the pleasure of being in the middle of their 14th season, has long had a reputation for being in games with most aircraft. From Prada to Rick Ownes, basketball player ESSENCE said they were among his favorite designers. “I can’t explain my style, just me,” he said.

To get even more fashionable, he launched a children’s line inspired by children at the end of last year, and he’s back with an adult merch line called rg22. “In the mirror, every man dreams of having a little boy who looks exactly like her. I thought it was cool to dress my kids the way I would dress, ”Gay exclaimed.

The collection consists of three parts – two T-shirts and a hoodie – and costs between $ 35 and $ 60. “The problem is, I’m just trying to show another side of myself. A little bit of what I like to do and give people the opportunity to connect with it, ”Gay concluded.

