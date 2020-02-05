Spurs have investigated DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge transactions

Jesse Johnson-USA Sport TODAY

The San Antonio Spurs are in a somewhat uncomfortable position on their way to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

The team of Gregg Popovich is currently at a low 22-28 of the season, but they are only three games from the last play-off spot in the Western Conference.

Earlier suggestions were that San Antonio would try to start over with a rebuild. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, that could still be the case.

Before the deadline, San Antonio investigated transactions with All-Star veterans DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge. The team would ask a lot.

Both players have been confused as trade chips in recent months. Now that the deadline is less than 24 hours away, things can heat up in that regard.

DeRozan, 30, averages 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists on the season. The wing has an opt-out after the 2019-20 season, one that he will probably use. That makes the possibility that San Antonio trades him real.

As far as Aldridge is concerned, the seven-fold All-Star has on average nearly 19 points per game with 7.4 rebounds.

He is under contract for next season. That makes it a little less rushed for the Spurs to decide what they want to do with the attacker.