Spring Fair: Royal Selangor – Fantha Tracks

Diverse, relevant, exciting – Spring Fair is the definitive marketplace for the home and gift industry and this year the event was held from February 2-6 at the NEC in Birmingham, UK.

Among the exhibitors was Royal Selangor, presenting their limited edition Empire Strikes Back Yoda statue of him raising the X-Wing along with BB-8 and R2-D2 bookends.

They now also offer their beautiful chess pieces as pairs, so collectors can get their favorite characters or slowly collect the complete set and also buy the board.

Finally, there is a brand new Obi-Wan light sword document holder as an addition to the previously released Darth Vader handle.

Since 1885, Royal Selangor has been synonymous with design and craftsmanship and offers a wide range of crockery and gift items.

Our designers and craftsmen are constantly pushing the boundaries of tin design while remaining true to our heritage of craftsmanship. We are accompanied on this journey by like-minded design staff such as the award-winning Erik Magnussen and Jamy Yang, as well as cultural organizations such as the V&A (Victoria and Albert Museum) and the National Palace Museum in Taiwan.

Today, Royal Selangor is present in retail in more than 20 countries and has collaborated with partners such as The Walt Disney Company South East Asia and Warner Brothers to commemorate popular culture franchises such as Star Wars, Marvel and Batman.