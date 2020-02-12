Spring Fair: Pyramid International – Fantha Tracks

Diverse, relevant, exciting – Spring Fair is the definitive marketplace for the home and gift industry and this year the event was held from February 2-6 at the NEC in Birmingham, UK.

Among the exhibitors was Pyramid International, which presented their Star Wars range.

Pyramid International, founded in 1992, has a long and successful heritage. What started as a small British company selling posters has grown into a hugely successful multinational organization.

Building on the basis of our core business of posters produced in the UK; Pyramid International now offers a complete library of products including stationery, notebooks, drinking utensils, metal travel mugs, doormats, gift sets, wall art and more

To make these products truly special, we are proud to work with some of the world’s most popular and beloved characters, brands and licenses, including Harry Potter, Marvel, Friends, Game of Thrones, Rick and Morty, Nintendo, Disney, Stranger Things, Star Wars, Activision, DC Comics, Frozen, Black Clover and more.

These great licenses, combined with our incredible product portfolio, ensure that Pyramid International is perfectly placed to help you take advantage of all major retail opportunities and offer a true one-stop retail solution.

These products are designed by our award-winning creative department, which works tirelessly with the entire Pyramid International team to ensure that you receive the best possible products and service to make your business a success.