Spring Fair: Mad Beauty – Fantha Tracks

Diverse, relevant, exciting – Spring Fair is the definitive marketplace for the home and gift industry and this year the event was held from February 2-6 at the NEC in Birmingham, UK.

Among the exhibitors was Mad Beauty, who presented their Star Wars bath, body and cosmetic gift products.

Mad Beauty is one of the leading suppliers of bath, body and cosmetic gifts. They bring award-winning inspiration, innovation and fun to everything they design at their UK headquarters. Their experience and expertise in the professional beauty industry means that they only produce high-quality and fully compliant beauty products that you can rely on.

The Mad Beauty brand has been established over the last 20 years and more recently they have introduced several adult oriented, licensed products with nostalgia in mind in the Never Too Old For ™ series with Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Hello Kitty, Barbie & launch of the spring 2020 Friends. Offers exciting year-round gift options to make your customers come back for more.