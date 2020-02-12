Spring Fair: Lasgo / Tribe

Diverse, relevant, exciting – Spring Fair is the definitive marketplace for the home and gift industry and this year the event was held from February 2-6 at the NEC in Birmingham, UK.

Among the exhibitors was Lasgo, who presented their Tribe brand tech devices, including a series of stylized USB memory sticks, telephone-related speakers and wireless charging plates.

Lasgo is the longest established international distributor of home entertainment products and brand accessories and has been providing customers worldwide with a competitive edge for more than 40 years.

Lasgo supplies a worldwide customer base of traditional and non-traditional retailers and wholesalers in more than 100 countries under the name Lasgo Worldwide Media.

At this year’s Spring Fair, we are delighted to present the new range of official music-related bags and wallets from Rock Sax that we now officially distribute worldwide. We are now also the exclusive UK distributor for Tribe of a range of Bluetooth speakers, USB flash drives, power banks, headphones and other technical accessories.