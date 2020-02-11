Spring Fair: East West Gifts

Diverse, relevant, exciting – Spring Fair is the definitive marketplace for the home and gift industry and this year the event was held from February 2-6 at the NEC in Birmingham, UK.

Among the exhibitors was EastWest who distribute the Star Wars Lego stationary gift sets in the UK. They each come with a polybag from 2019 that was released to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Lego and Lucasfilm together.

EastWest is a new face in the world of gifts. Our philosophy is based on design, quality and affordable prices.

With a dedicated design studio, our products include special occasions and promotional gifts, licensed concepts, stationery, souvenirs, paper products and more. Our full range is displayed in our showroom in Hemel Hempstead, just a stone’s throw from junction 8 of the M1. Contact us to make an appointment.

We serve independent retailers, as well as specialized and non-specialized retail and distribution groups in the UK and internationally, with all products available in indoor or outdoor packaging quantities directly from our 70,000 square foot warehouse facility. We are also specialized in direct source, private label and foreign language products for retailers, wholesalers and distributors.