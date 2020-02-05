Spotify reveals higher than expected numbers for paid and free users

The day after YouTube shared a rare earnings and subscriber report, Spotify has seen better than expected user growth. More investment in podcasts appears to be helping to turn people using the free tier into paying subscribers.

At the end of last year, the streaming service had 271 million active users per month, more than expected, of which 124 million were paid users. Even so, the average revenue per user dropped about 5%. This is mainly due to an extended free trial period in the quarter, but also to new subscribers who receive discounted rates on family and student accounts and lower pricing power in international markets. Reported to Morning Star.

That being said, total subscription revenue grew 24%.

Podcasts have become an important factor in the user’s listening experience. More than 16% are now dealing with this type of content. This year the company is again focusing on investing in this content. Spotify is said to be involved in talks to buy a sports and pop culture outlet, The Ringer, the Wall Street Journal reports. This acquisition would add more than 30 additional podcasts to the streaming service. And that’s just one of many possible acquisitions that are currently being considered.

Overall, Spotify is doing well. It is in a growth phase as more money is spent on buying original content such as podcasts, and this growth is expected to expand later this year.

You can read the full Morning Star report.

Photo illustration by Thomas Trutschel / Photothek via Getty Image