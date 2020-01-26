Sporting responds to Man United's enhanced transfer offer for Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes is the main objective of Manchester United this January (Image: Getty)

Manchester United has reportedly submitted a new offer of £ 46.4 million to sign Bruno Fernandes, but Sporting is expecting a fee of £ 50.6 million for his captain.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been desperate to add an offensive midfielder to his squad this January, as he plans for the United’s long-term future without Paul Pogba, and Fernandes has been identified as the club’s main goal.

Sporting received an offer of £ 42.5m (plus £ 8.5m in bonds) from United for the 25-year-old midfielder last week, but the Portuguese team had no interest in doing business at that price.

However, the Red Devils remain confident in reaching an agreement this winter, with Sporting beginning to reduce their demands for Portugal’s international.

United hopes to sign Fernandes before the transfer deadline (Image: Getty)

According to The Times, United submitted an improved offer of £ 46.4 million for Fernandes on Saturday that would include performance-related bonuses for Sporting, as was the case with the opening offer.

However, the report states that Sporting expects an initial fee of £ 50.6 million for the former Sampdoria man.

Sporting expects a third offer from the Premier League giants, with less than a week remaining from the January transfer window.

Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher believes that United could do with the signing of a forward like Edinson Cavani and Fernandes before the transfer deadline.

When asked about Cavani, Fletcher told BBC Sport: “It’s a road they didn’t want to go down because they had already traveled that road before, but maybe they need it right now.”

‘Probably also a forward, (they need to sign) Bruno Fernandes and a forward. It is in that case on time.

“If Cavani is available, talk about him going to Chelsea … Manchester United can’t let Cavani go to Chelsea.”

“I’m not sure if he is, if he is Atlético de Madrid (he will move to),” but if he goes to Chelsea there is no way that Manchester United can allow that to happen, they should make sure he comes to Old Trafford.

“If they haggle over whatever the Bruno Fernandes deal is, it could mean that we pay a little more, but they will also see it tonight, Sporting Lisbon will see the desperation of Manchester United and put them in an even more powerful position to hold on to the player and get exactly what they want. “

