Chelsea has announced a new shirt sponsorship deal with Three for the start of next season.

The Blues will replace Yokohama with the British telecommunications and internet service provider in a three-year contract.

The move comes hours after Londoners confirmed their intention to allow their five-year, £ 200 million contract with Yokohama to expire.

Although the club will maintain a partnership with the Japanese tire company in the future.

New figures for the deal with Three are not revealed, with the Manchester United Premier League record at £ 53 million per year with Chevrolet. Chelsea’s previous agreement was a similar amount to Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham.

1/21 Classification of the most expensive kit offers in history

AFP / Getty Images

2/21 20. Paris Saint-Germain

(Nike, 2013-2022): £ 19 million

AFP / Getty Images

03/21 19. AC Milan

(Adidas, 2013-2018): £ 19 million

fake images

4/21 18. Juventus

(Adidas, 2015-2019): £ 20 million

AFP / Getty Images

05/21 17. Manchester United

(Nike, 2002-2015): £ 23.5m

06/21 16. Liverpool

(Guerrero, 2012-2016): £ 25 million

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

7/21 15. Arsenal

(Puma, 2014-2019): £ 30 million

Arsenal FC through Getty Images

08/21 14. Chelsea

(Adidas, 2013-2017): £ 30m (termination fee of £ 300m)

Getty Images for adidas

09/21 13. Tottenham Hotspur

(Nike, 2017-2033): £ 30 million

Getty

10/21 12. Real Madrid

(Adidas, 2012-2020): £ 34 million

Getty Images for adidas

11/21 11. Barcelona

(Nike, 2008-2018): £ 35 million

fake images

12/21 10. Bayern Munich

(Adidas, 2015-2030): £ 42.5m

Bongarts / Getty Images

13/21 9. Liverpool

(New Balance, 2016-unconfirmed): £ 45m

AFP / Getty Images

14/21 8. Juventus

(Adidas, 2019-2027): £ 46m

AFP / Getty Images

15/21 7. Arsenal

(Puma, 2019-2024): £ 60 million

16/21 6. Chelsea

(Nike, 2017-2032): £ 60 million

fake images

17/21 5. Manchester City

(Puma, 2019-unconfirmed): £ 65m

18/21 4. Manchester United

(Adidas, 2015-2025): £ 75m

Man Utd via Getty Images

19/21 3. Liverpool

(Nike, 2020-unconfirmed): It is believed to be at least £ 75 million and possibly more than £ 80 million per year.

Liverpool finally announced its agreement with Nike to reach the top of English football

20/21 2. Barcelona

(Nike, 2018-2028): £ 100m

AFP / Getty Images

21/21 1. Real Madrid

(Adidas, 2020-2030): £ 110 million (without notice)

Getty Images for adidas

The Blues seem to remain competitive off the field, with Liverpool FC making moves recently by joining Nike in an agreement of £ 80m per year, which exceeds the current agreement of £ 60m per year for Londoners.

“Mobile technology has revolutionized the way football clubs and fans interact with each other, which makes Chelsea FC and three such natural partners,” said Chelsea executive director Guy Laurence.

“We have more than 100 million followers on social networks and the official application, The 5th Stand, has had almost four million downloads. We broadcast women’s football and Academy live with the best moments of the first team of men available shortly after the games

“It really is an area from which regular fans are benefiting and as communications technology develops over the next few years, Three will be at the forefront of progress with the exciting deployment of 5G networks, helping to improve and expand the experience of being a Chelsea supporter in the modern digital era.

“With Three, we have found a partner who shares our passion for innovation and we are delighted to have them on board and in our shirts.”

