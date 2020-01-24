Sponsorship of the Chelsea shirt: Blues announces a new partnership with Three after finalizing the agreement with Yokohama

Chelsea has announced a new shirt sponsorship deal with Three for the start of next season.
The Blues will replace Yokohama with the British telecommunications and internet service provider in a three-year contract.
The move comes hours after Londoners confirmed their intention to allow their five-year, £ 200 million contract with Yokohama to expire.
Download the new Independent Premium application
Share the full story, not just the headlines
download now
Although the club will maintain a partnership with the Japanese tire company in the future.
New figures for the deal with Three are not revealed, with the Manchester United Premier League record at £ 53 million per year with Chevrolet. Chelsea’s previous agreement was a similar amount to Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham.
leftCreated with Sketch.
rightCreated with Sketch.
1/21 Classification of the most expensive kit offers in history
AFP / Getty Images
2/21 20. Paris Saint-Germain
(Nike, 2013-2022): £ 19 million
AFP / Getty Images
03/21 19. AC Milan
(Adidas, 2013-2018): £ 19 million
fake images
4/21 18. Juventus
(Adidas, 2015-2019): £ 20 million
AFP / Getty Images
05/21 17. Manchester United
(Nike, 2002-2015): £ 23.5m
06/21 16. Liverpool
(Guerrero, 2012-2016): £ 25 million
Liverpool FC through Getty Images
7/21 15. Arsenal
(Puma, 2014-2019): £ 30 million
Arsenal FC through Getty Images
08/21 14. Chelsea
(Adidas, 2013-2017): £ 30m (termination fee of £ 300m)
Getty Images for adidas
09/21 13. Tottenham Hotspur
(Nike, 2017-2033): £ 30 million
Getty
10/21 12. Real Madrid
(Adidas, 2012-2020): £ 34 million
Getty Images for adidas
11/21 11. Barcelona
(Nike, 2008-2018): £ 35 million
fake images
12/21 10. Bayern Munich
(Adidas, 2015-2030): £ 42.5m
Bongarts / Getty Images
13/21 9. Liverpool
(New Balance, 2016-unconfirmed): £ 45m
AFP / Getty Images
14/21 8. Juventus
(Adidas, 2019-2027): £ 46m
AFP / Getty Images
15/21 7. Arsenal
(Puma, 2019-2024): £ 60 million
16/21 6. Chelsea
(Nike, 2017-2032): £ 60 million
fake images
17/21 5. Manchester City
(Puma, 2019-unconfirmed): £ 65m
18/21 4. Manchester United
(Adidas, 2015-2025): £ 75m
Man Utd via Getty Images
19/21 3. Liverpool
(Nike, 2020-unconfirmed): It is believed to be at least £ 75 million and possibly more than £ 80 million per year.
Liverpool finally announced its agreement with Nike to reach the top of English football
20/21 2. Barcelona
(Nike, 2018-2028): £ 100m
AFP / Getty Images
21/21 1. Real Madrid
(Adidas, 2020-2030): £ 110 million (without notice)
Getty Images for adidas
1/21 Classification of the most expensive kit offers in history
AFP / Getty Images
2/21 20. Paris Saint-Germain
(Nike, 2013-2022): £ 19 million
AFP / Getty Images
03/21 19. AC Milan
(Adidas, 2013-2018): £ 19 million
fake images
4/21 18. Juventus
(Adidas, 2015-2019): £ 20 million
AFP / Getty Images
05/21 17. Manchester United
(Nike, 2002-2015): £ 23.5m
06/21 16. Liverpool
(Guerrero, 2012-2016): £ 25 million
Liverpool FC through Getty Images
7/21 15. Arsenal
(Puma, 2014-2019): £ 30 million
Arsenal FC through Getty Images
08/21 14. Chelsea
(Adidas, 2013-2017): £ 30m (termination fee of £ 300m)
Getty Images for adidas
09/21 13. Tottenham Hotspur
(Nike, 2017-2033): £ 30 million
Getty
10/21 12. Real Madrid
(Adidas, 2012-2020): £ 34 million
Getty Images for adidas
11/21 11. Barcelona
(Nike, 2008-2018): £ 35 million
fake images
12/21 10. Bayern Munich
(Adidas, 2015-2030): £ 42.5m
Bongarts / Getty Images
13/21 9. Liverpool
(New Balance, 2016-unconfirmed): £ 45m
AFP / Getty Images
14/21 8. Juventus
(Adidas, 2019-2027): £ 46m
AFP / Getty Images
15/21 7. Arsenal
(Puma, 2019-2024): £ 60 million
16/21 6. Chelsea
(Nike, 2017-2032): £ 60 million
fake images
17/21 5. Manchester City
(Puma, 2019-unconfirmed): £ 65m
18/21 4. Manchester United
(Adidas, 2015-2025): £ 75m
Man Utd via Getty Images
19/21 3. Liverpool
(Nike, 2020-unconfirmed): It is believed to be at least £ 75 million and possibly more than £ 80 million per year.
Liverpool finally announced its agreement with Nike to reach the top of English football
20/21 2. Barcelona
(Nike, 2018-2028): £ 100m
AFP / Getty Images
21/21 1. Real Madrid
(Adidas, 2020-2030): £ 110 million (without notice)
Getty Images for adidas
The Blues seem to remain competitive off the field, with Liverpool FC making moves recently by joining Nike in an agreement of £ 80m per year, which exceeds the current agreement of £ 60m per year for Londoners.
“Mobile technology has revolutionized the way football clubs and fans interact with each other, which makes Chelsea FC and three such natural partners,” said Chelsea executive director Guy Laurence.
“We have more than 100 million followers on social networks and the official application, The 5th Stand, has had almost four million downloads. We broadcast women’s football and Academy live with the best moments of the first team of men available shortly after the games
“It really is an area from which regular fans are benefiting and as communications technology develops over the next few years, Three will be at the forefront of progress with the exciting deployment of 5G networks, helping to improve and expand the experience of being a Chelsea supporter in the modern digital era.
“With Three, we have found a partner who shares our passion for innovation and we are delighted to have them on board and in our shirts.”
.