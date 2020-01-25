Spoilers from home and abroad: Dean crushed when Ziggy leaves the bay forever?

Dean accepts Ziggy’s news (Image: Channel 5)

Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) and Dean (Patrick O’Connor) have been a solid couple for a while, and have established themselves with her working on mechanics with Justin (James Stewart) and Dean taking turns working with Ben (Rohan Nichol), Mac (Emily Weir) and her surfing business. However, Ziggy suddenly receives news that he had completely forgotten: in the form of a test for his dream job, a mechanic for a team of pit mechanics.

When she tells her parents, Ziggy says she applied for the job when she and Brody (Jackson Heywood) separated for the first time, because she was disconsolate and was looking for ways to escape from the Bay. It had been so long that he had completely forgotten, but now he cannot ignore the trial offer.

While Ziggy wants to make the judgment, he realizes that if he gets the job, he would have to leave the Bay. She tries to talk to Dean about it, but can’t muster the courage to tell her. Later, Maggie (Kestie Morassi) and Ben accidentally reveal the news to Dean, and he is upset that his girlfriend left him in the dark.

Dean and Ziggy talk about the labor trial (Image: Channel 5)

After the couple fight, Ziggy vents his parents, believing Dean is wrong and refuses to call him to apologize. However, Ben and Maggie can see Dean’s point of view and believe that the situation could have been avoided if she had spoken to him in the first place.

Ziggy goes to Dean’s place and apologizes for not telling him. Dean admits that he overreacted, and the couple proceeds to discuss the situation. Ziggy explains that the contract would last one year and that he would have to leave the Bay. Dean is stunned. Are you about to lose your girlfriend?

