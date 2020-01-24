Spoilers at home and abroad: Bella is told she can't live with Colby

Bella doesn’t want vaccines (Image: Channel 5)

Bella (Courtney Miller) has recently been hospitalized after feeling too sick to attend a school trip. Although Colby (Tim Franklin) was attentive, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) believed he was pretending to keep her and Colby apart and prevent them from having a planned romantic weekend.

However, in the hospital, Dr. Alex (Zoe Ventoura) tells Colby and Bella that she suspects that there are tetanus; It is so rare that they need to get an antitoxin from another hospital, and they have to act quickly to prevent it from sticking to nerve tissue.

Without visible vaccination records anywhere, Dr. Alex realizes he will need a full round. But when she and Mason (Orpheus Pledger) discuss the vaccination schedule, she tries to get out of it. However, Colby says he will take the day off to support her.

Colby tries to reach Bella (Image: Channel 5)

In private, Mason talks to Alex and tells him that if Bella is only going to get her first shots, it could be dangerous for her to live with baby Grace.

When she tells Bella that she can’t be in the same house as Grace for the next few weeks, Bella decides she won’t get vaccinated. However, Alex says he can’t be near Grace until he gets vaccinated.

Bella says she doesn’t want to be separated from Colby, and it’s clear she won’t give up without a fight. Will you take the right steps to improve your health, or are you about to put her and Grace in danger?

MORE: National and local spoilers: Justin returns home without Ava

MORE: Spoilers at home and abroad: Bella is hospitalized after a sudden collapse

The soap newsletter

Includes exclusive content, spoilers and interviews before they are seen on the site. Know more “