Spoiler: Impact Wrestling (Janeiro and Fevereiro 2020)

O Impact Wrestling started a Sexta Feira game with a México game and a Semanal show program. You can download the program for Janeiro and Fevereiro.

Aqui deixamos os spoilers completos das duas noites de gravações.

Atenção: O Impact Wrestling is a fight that involves the transfer of algae and fight segments. Esta é apenas a ordem pelo qual foram gravados.

spoiler

Primeira noite

– Keyra venceu Lady Maravilla

– TJP venceu Johnny Swinger

– Fallah Bahh venceu Ethan Page

– Taurus venceu Moose e Rhino (three-way match)

– Joey Ryan venceu Maximo

– Willie Mack venceu Rohit Raju

– Havok venceu Rosemary

– Impact X-Division champion Ace Austin and Impact Knockout champion Taya Valkyrie, Impact Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard & Trey

– El Hijo del Vikingo by Josh Alexander

– Jordynne Grace by Kiera Hogan and Madison Rayne (Three Way Match)

– The Rascalz (Dez & Wentz) murder clown & Pagano

– Michael Elgin venceu Eddie Edwards

– Daga & Dr. Wagner Jr. with Reno SCUM (Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend)

Segunda noite

– Das Rascalz (Dez, Trey & Wentz) Venceram Dinastia, Drasitk Boy & Iron Kid

– Madman Fulton venceu Daga

– Moose venceu bull

– Impact Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard venceu Adam Thornstowe (Non-Title Match)

– Rosemary vs Suzie (double count)

– TJP vneceu El Hijo del Vikingo

– Michael Elgin venceu Eddie Edwards

– Rhino vs Taurus (no competition)

– Rob Van Dam venceu Joey Ryan

– The Desi squad (Mahabali Shera & Rohit Raju) with Johnny Swinger & Willie Mack

– Pagano venceu Luster The Legend

– Jordynne Grace venceu Impact Knockout Champion Taya Valkyrie

– Impact X-Division Champion Ace Austin venceu Tommy Dreamer (street fight)

– Daga & Dr. Wagner Jr. (Dave Crist & Jake Crist)