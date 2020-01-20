Spoiler: Impact Wrestling (Janeiro and Fevereiro 2020)

O Impact Wrestling started a Sexta Feira game with a México game and a Semanal show program. You can download the program for Janeiro and Fevereiro.
Aqui deixamos os spoilers completos das duas noites de gravações.
Atenção: O Impact Wrestling is a fight that involves the transfer of algae and fight segments. Esta é apenas a ordem pelo qual foram gravados.
spoiler
Primeira noite
– Keyra venceu Lady Maravilla
– TJP venceu Johnny Swinger
– Fallah Bahh venceu Ethan Page
– Taurus venceu Moose e Rhino (three-way match)
– Joey Ryan venceu Maximo
– Willie Mack venceu Rohit Raju
– Havok venceu Rosemary
– Impact X-Division champion Ace Austin and Impact Knockout champion Taya Valkyrie, Impact Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard & Trey
– El Hijo del Vikingo by Josh Alexander
– Jordynne Grace by Kiera Hogan and Madison Rayne (Three Way Match)
– The Rascalz (Dez & Wentz) murder clown & Pagano
– Michael Elgin venceu Eddie Edwards
– Daga & Dr. Wagner Jr. with Reno SCUM (Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend)
Segunda noite
– Das Rascalz (Dez, Trey & Wentz) Venceram Dinastia, Drasitk Boy & Iron Kid
– Madman Fulton venceu Daga
– Moose venceu bull
– Impact Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard venceu Adam Thornstowe (Non-Title Match)
– Rosemary vs Suzie (double count)
– TJP vneceu El Hijo del Vikingo
– Michael Elgin venceu Eddie Edwards
– Rhino vs Taurus (no competition)
– Rob Van Dam venceu Joey Ryan
– The Desi squad (Mahabali Shera & Rohit Raju) with Johnny Swinger & Willie Mack
– Pagano venceu Luster The Legend
– Jordynne Grace venceu Impact Knockout Champion Taya Valkyrie
– Impact X-Division Champion Ace Austin venceu Tommy Dreamer (street fight)
– Daga & Dr. Wagner Jr. (Dave Crist & Jake Crist)