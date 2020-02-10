Spoiler “Bachelor 2020”: Is Peter a producer after his season?

Warning: spoilers for Bachelor Season 24 ahead. For many bachelor fans, Peter’s season was more or less a joke. But this Bachelor 2020 spoiler, where Peter meets a producer at the end of his season, could be the wild twist that brings us back. Peter said that no one will predict the end of his bachelor’s season – not even Reality Steve. If that theory is true, Peter’s season will definitely go down in the history of the bachelor.

The theory started in January after Reddit users saw that Peter and undergraduate producer Julie LaPlaca had spent New Years Eve in New York City with their family. At dinner, Peter’s father, Peter Weber Sr., published a photo of Webers and Julie that showed Peter with his arm around the producer. But there is more! Julie also posted a photo of her on New Years Eve in Times Square titled, “New York, my first love, thanks for the last night. # 2020 #happynewyear #rockineve.” Behind her? None other than Peter Weber. If the heading – in which Julie mysteriously refers to her “first love” – ​​is not sufficient, the Bachelorette Hannah Brown also commented on the contribution in 2019. She wrote: “This is really cute, Jules. I agree. “Sure, Hannah could just approve of the picture. But given her previous relationship with Peter, Hannah could also approve of his new girlfriend.

However, not everyone is convinced that Peter ends up with a producer at the end of his season, like Reality Steve, who tweeted about the theory and denied its credibility. “Make this as easy as possible for everyone, since I’m just being asked: there is garbage, there is absolutely nothing there, it makes no sense and people are desperately reaching for straws because the end is not over yet.” I hope that clears things up, ”he wrote.

As Reality Steve has already reported, the last two are from Peter Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett. The spoiler page doesn’t yet know who wins, which is why the end of his season is so puzzling. In the trailer, Peter receives some messages from Chris Harrison that lead him to falsify the eff-out. The trailer also shows Peter’s mother telling him to chase someone. Who could that be? We do not know it. It could be either Madison or Hannah Ann. It could be its producer. It could even be Hannah Brown. I guess we just have to wait until the bachelor’s finale to find out.