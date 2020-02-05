Spiral Trailer: Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson Star In New Saw Film

There is a new “Saw” movie on the way, but it doesn’t look like something that preceded it.

On Wednesday morning, Lionsgate dropped the first trailer for ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’, a sequel with the lead role Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols.

<noscript><iframe class="embed-responsive-item" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/rgNlWypWmtw"></noscript>

The sneak peek starts innocently enough, with two partners talking about their significant others before being called about an officer. This leads them to one of the first victims of this new massacre, a party that seems to be aimed at the police.

“This shit goes quickly aside,” Jackson calls in the trailer. “Do you want to play mother?”

From there we take pictures of one of the franchise’s trademarks, before the trailer ends with a glimpse of Rock in handcuffs, with a saw just within reach. Yes, we don’t want to know how that ends.

Below you will find the official plots synopsis. “Spiral”, directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, will come to the cinema on May 15, 2020.

A sadistic brain unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book SAW. Working in the shadow of a valued police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brutal detective Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie (Max Minghella) lead a creepy investigation into murders that make the city look horrifying past. Unknowingly entangled in a deeper mystery, Zeke is at the center of the murderer’s morbid game.