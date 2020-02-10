Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant at Oscars

Tonight the 92nd annual Academy Awards take place and although many creatives of colors were rejected, they still appear on the red carpet with great enthusiasm.

From Billy Porter to Regina King, some of our favorite A-listers have already won the best-dressed category, but are we surprised? And film director Spike Lee and his wife Tonya were some of the couples who leak black love during the walk and repeat.

Lee who shows that representation really matters, pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with his outfit tonight. Styled by his old costume designer Marci Rogers, Lee wore a custom Gucci-purple suit with gold ornaments. His suit also contained ’24’, which was Kobe’s most striking basketball number.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna died tragically last month due to a helicopter crash and the industry was really hit by the death of the basketball player.

Watch the Oscar outfit from Spike Lee below.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Director Spike Lee attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz / WireImage)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Spike Lee, fashion detail, attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Director Spike Lee attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

