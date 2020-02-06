Spider-Man director Sam Rami in conversations with Helm Doctor Strange 2

Spider-Man director Sam Rami is currently in talks with the helm Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

After the news that Scott Derrickson left the director’s chair for the much-anticipated sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans wondered who would replace him. The Doctor Strange sequel was unveiled as a horror movie during the San Diego Comic-Con panel 2019 from Marvel Studios, so it would be logical for a horror director to be in conversation to replace him. According to Variety Spider Man and Evil Dead director Sam Rami is currently in talks to take over the helm Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

This is not Sam Rami’s first adventure in the world of superheroes, as he previously directed a Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire. To date, they are considered to be the best Spider-Man movies and are referred to in most modern superhero movies. Sam Rami is also no stranger to horror when he directed it Evil Dead movies, so he’s probably the smartest and safest choice to send Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

What do you think of Sam Rami taking over the reign Doctor Strange continuation? Are you excited to see the Spider Man director make a superhero horror movie? Share your opinion in the comments below!

Details about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are currently limited, although there is reportedly Marvel Studios’ first real trip to the horror genre. In addition, the Disney Plus mini series WandaVision will also serve as the run-up to the follow-up to Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Has a script written by Jade Bartlett and will play the lead role in Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and Elizabeth Olsen.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still scheduled for release in theaters on May 7, 2021. Stay tuned for more updates on Spider-Man, Sam Rami, Doctor Strange and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we learn it!

Source: Variety

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Nathaniel Brail

Things run on HH. Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @NateBrail