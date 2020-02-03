SpiceJet offers ‘free tickets’ to flyers traveling to Delhi on 8 February to vote

New Delhi: SpiceJet said Monday that it is offering “hundreds” of “free” tickets, abolishing the basic rate, but paying taxes and other fees, to select people who want to fly to Delhi to vote in the upcoming elections for the meeting on 8 February.

The budget carrier clarified that the participants, selected by the airline’s internal panel after their online registration, must bear all applicable taxes, fees, charges and any other additional costs on the airline tickets.

In this “Spice Democracy” initiative, the airline stated that if the departure to Delhi and return from the city is on February 8, the full basic rate on both tickets will be reimbursed.

Alternatively, flyers are offered a one-way ticket, whereby the basic fare is abolished, if they plan to fly on February 7 and return on February 8 or fly on February 8 and return on February 9.

The online registration for this initiative remains open from January 31 to February 5. The selected participants will be informed on 6 February and will receive a link to book tickets that have not been subject to the basic fare.

The airline stated that the nominated participants are required to fly to Delhi on February 7 or February 8 to vote in the Delhi elections and to upload a selfie on their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter profiles with their inked finger, together with Spice Democracy.

Ajay Singh, chairman and director of SpiceJet, said: “Voting is a big part of democracy and unfortunately a large part of our working population who do not live at home cannot exercise this right.”

“Now SpiceJet gives Delhi voters a chance like never before to fly home to cast their vote. We will fly you home from anywhere in India and your tickets will be on us. We hope SpiceJet with Spice Democracy will help build a stronger and livelier Indian democracy, he added.

