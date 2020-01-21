Sperm donation from the dead is obviously the future

Picture: Getty

According to a new study published by the BBC in the Journal of Medical Ethics, sperm deposits from the dead could become a “morally acceptable” way to address the lack of donations in the UK. Obviously, sperm can be removed from the prostate up to 48 hours after death by surgery or electrical stimulation. Then it is frozen like any other donation.

The UK has had a shortage of sperm donors in the past. In 2015, a year after the creation of a new national sperm bank, only nine men made deposits. Literally only nine. It closed a year later.

Dr. Nathan Hodson from Leicester University and Dr. Joshua Parker of Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester compared the dead man donation process with the organ donation in the report (via BBC):

“If it is morally acceptable that individuals can donate their tissues to alleviate the suffering of others in” life-enhancing transplants “of disease, we see no reason why this cannot be extended to other forms of suffering such as infertility.”

That sounds fair. Declining sperm counts have been the focus of scientific research for years, coinciding with the worldwide increase in infertility among cis men. In general, men produce half of the semen, sperm, and testosterone that they produced in the not too distant past. Buying a deposit from a healthy, former benefactor appears to be a viable way to address fertility in the future – provided it has clear consent before death, just like traditional organ donation – but with extra care. According to The Atlantic, the United Kingdom passed a law in 2005 that gave all people covered by donors the right to contact the donor when they are 18 years old. If donors from the dead become a viable option, it will be interesting to see how this law works. Changes that meet the needs of future children that have arisen from their donations and their families.